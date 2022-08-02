English
    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3025: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3025 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC


    HDFC’s reported, PAT at Rs. 3,669 crore , lagged both street expectations and our estimates of Rs. 3,905 crore, rising by 22% y-o-y/ -1% q-o-q mainly due to lower net interest income (up 8% y-o-y and was down 3% q-o-q). Despite strong AUM growth (17% y-o-y; 3% q-o-q), NII growth was modest (8% y-o-y/ -3% q-o-q) due to a 21 bps q-o-q/ 20 bps y-o-y fall in margins. NIMs (calculated as % of avg. AUMs) stood at 2.68%. NIMs were lower mainly on account of lag in transmission of increased rates on asset book and lower swap rate benefit achieved in Q1FY22. Operating profits grew by 11%y-o-y / 2% q-o-q on the back of higher non-core income from higher dividend. Credit costs (% of avg AUM) remained broadly stable q-o-q at 31 bps. Gross NPL ratio improved by 13 bps q-o-q to 1.78% in Q1FY23 versus 1.91% in Q4FY22. GNPL in individual loans stood at 0.98% versus 0.99% in last quarter and in non-individual book GNPL stood at 4.44% versus 4.76% in the last quarter.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged SOTP based PT of Rs. 3,025. At CMP, HDFC trades at 1.4x and 1.2x of its FY23E/FY24E Core BV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:21 pm
