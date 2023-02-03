Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3000: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC

Our core profitability estimates for FY24/25E largely remain unchanged, while NIM and merger related approvals remain key monitorables. HDFC Q3FY23 earnings were mixed, while core PAT missed PLe slightly (3%) due to lower NII and assignment income, asset quality was better. GNPL/stage-2 reduced by 10/21bps QoQ to 1.8%/2.8%. AuM growth was a miss at 12% YoY (PLe 14%). Strong momentum in individual continues (+17% YoY), although nonindividual de-grew 4.0% YoY as few loans were not renewed since they would have been disallowed (post-merger) under RBI guidelines. With asset repricing catching up with liabilities and increase in lending rates, NIM could further improve by +10bps to 3.49% in Q4FY23.

Outlook

We maintain our multiple at 2.3x on Sep’24 core ABV and keep TP unchanged at Rs3,000. Retain BUY.

