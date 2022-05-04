English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 04, 2022 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC


    HDFC reported a good quarter with all core metrics beating estimates. AuM growth was higher at 14% YoY mainly driven by individual loans while NII and margins too were ahead of projections. Core PPoP was ahead by 5.1% while due to softer provisions, PAT was a beat by 12%. FY22 core PAT at Rs104.5bn (+26.4% YoY). Management indicated that home loan demand remains strong while construction finance could see an uptick. Certain aspects of the merger were clarified i.e. HDFC Ltd’s non-individual loans, borrowings and deposits would form part of the merged balance sheet.



    Outlook


    We cut FY23/24E earnings by average 8% led by lower NII also trimming our core FY24 ABV multiple from 3.3x to 2.7x. Revise SoTP from Rs3,228 to Rs2,900 but maintain BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 4, 2022 09:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.