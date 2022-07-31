English
    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC


    HDFC’s earnings missed estimates led by sequentially lower core metrics. AuM growth was largely in-line at 17% YoY mainly driven by individual loans while NII and margins were lower. Core PPoP was lower by 8%, while higher provisions led to PAT miss by 11.5%. As per management, ROE expansion would be driven by NII growth, controlled opex and decline in credit costs. Management indicated that home loan demand remains strong while construction finance & LRD could see an uptick. With respect to merger, few approvals have been received, while dispensation on stake in subsidiaries is yet to be clarified.


    Outlook


    We retain our multiple at 2.3x based on FY24 P/ABV and TP of Rs2,900 with BUY rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:26 pm
