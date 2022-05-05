Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2840: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. Individual loans contribute ~79% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance and asset management business aid value.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HDFC Ltd at ~2x FY24E core ABV and Rs 1452 (post15% discount) for subsidiaries and assign a target price of Rs 2840/share.

