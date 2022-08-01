Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2830: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC

HDFC reported a PAT of INR36.7b in 1QFY23 (8% miss), up 22% YoY. It reported a NIM compression of ~10bp YoY and 30bp QoQ at 3.4%. Credit costs rose ~7bp QoQ to ~36bp. Disbursements in the Individual segment grew 66% YoY to ~INR420b. Individual/total AUM rose 20%/17% YoY. The management guided at a strong pipeline in Non-Individual segment, which will translate into healthy AUM growth. With the merger announced, taking a view in isolation is difficult, but we feel that HDFC continues to have a strong ‘Right to Win’ in its standalone Mortgage business.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,830 (premised on Mar’24E SoTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC -310722 - moti