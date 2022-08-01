Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2830: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC

HDFC reported a PAT of INR36.7b in 1QFY23 (8% miss), up 22% YoY. It reported a NIM compression of ~10bp YoY and 30bp QoQ at 3.4%. Credit costs rose ~7bp QoQ to ~36bp. Disbursements in the Individual segment grew 66% YoY to ~INR420b. Individual/total AUM rose 20%/17% YoY. The management guided at a strong pipeline in Non-Individual segment, which will translate into healthy AUM growth. With the merger announced, taking a view in isolation is difficult, but we feel that HDFC continues to have a strong ‘Right to Win’ in its standalone Mortgage business.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,830 (premised on Mar’24E SoTP).

