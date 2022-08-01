English
    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2830: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2830 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

    August 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.


    Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC


    HDFC reported a PAT of INR36.7b in 1QFY23 (8% miss), up 22% YoY. It reported a NIM compression of ~10bp YoY and 30bp QoQ at 3.4%. Credit costs rose ~7bp QoQ to ~36bp. Disbursements in the Individual segment grew 66% YoY to ~INR420b. Individual/total AUM rose 20%/17% YoY. The management guided at a strong pipeline in Non-Individual segment, which will translate into healthy AUM growth.  With the merger announced, taking a view in isolation is difficult, but we feel that HDFC continues to have a strong ‘Right to Win’ in its standalone Mortgage business.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,830 (premised on Mar’24E SoTP).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:24 pm
