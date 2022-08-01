 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

Aug 01, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. Individual loans contribute ~79% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance and asset management business aid value.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HDFC Ltd at ~2x FY24E core ABV and Rs 1340 (post15% discount) for subsidiaries and assign a target price of Rs 2800/share.

