Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. Individual loans contribute ~79% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance and asset management business aid value.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HDFC Ltd at ~2x FY24E core ABV and Rs 1340 (post15% discount) for subsidiaries and assign a target price of Rs 2800/share.

