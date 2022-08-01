English
    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

    August 01, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC


    HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. Individual loans contribute ~79% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance and asset management business aid value.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HDFC Ltd at ~2x FY24E core ABV and Rs 1340 (post15% discount) for subsidiaries and assign a target price of Rs 2800/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:46 pm
