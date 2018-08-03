Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC

HDFC's PAT increased 54% YoY to INR21.9b, driven by healthy AUM growth, stable spreads and timing mismatch of receipt of dividend income (INR5.9b in 1QFY19 v/s INR599m in 1QFY18). Total AUM grew 18% YoY (+5% QoQ) to INR4.19t. Individual lending AUM grew 18% YoY (+4.5% QoQ) to INR3.04t. Corporate lending growth has moderated from 22% YoY a year ago to 18% YoY now. Reported spreads were stable YoY at 2.28% for the quarter, with individual lending spreads at 1.91% and non-individual lending spreads at 3.14%. NIM stood at 3.5% v/s 3.4% a year ago. Note that HDFC has only restated NIM for 1QFY18 (4% to 3.4%); however, there has not been any restatement for spreads.

Outlook

Buy with an SOTP-based TP (FY20E based) of INR2,335. The increase in TP from INR 2,225 comes on the back of higher subsidiary valuation (especially HDFCB and HDFCSL) and an increase in multiple for the core business.

