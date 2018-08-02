App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2287: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2287 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC

HDFC's loan asset growth of 19% YoY was better than expectations of 18% YoY driven from both individual & non-individual but same was visible in NII growth of 21% YoY as (i) impact from IND-AS accounting on interest expenses (Rs1.1bn of impact) and (ii) slightly lower spreads on individual loan book. HDFC under the IND-AS accounting recognized certain weak standard assets under the Gross Stage 3 exposure (2.5% of assets) leading to utilizing the floating provisions to maintain PCR at 28%.

Outlook

We see slight spread pressure in near term but HDFC has already taken increase in PLRs keeping spreads in tight band and asset growth is expected to be better. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs2,287 (up from Rs2,228) based on SOTP valuation with HDFC valued at 2.9x.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

