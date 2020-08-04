Buy HDFC; target of Rs 2000: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC

HDFC has reported PAT of Rs32.bn (-4.7% yoy, +36.7% qoq), backed by steady operating performance and Rs12.4bn one-off gains from the stake sale in HDFC Life. The company has made additional Covid-19-related provisions of Rs4bn (total provisions at Rs12bn), considering uncertainty over the moratorium. The moratorium rate in Phase 2 fell to ~22.4% of AUM (individual at ~16.6%) from ~27% of AUM (individual at ~22.6%) in Phase 1. These numbers are slightly higher than Street estimates. Our discussion with management indicates that ~39% moratorium remains on t9he non-individual book, which is also on a higher side. HDFC remains our top pick in the NBFC/HFC space due to a relatively longer asset maturity duration (supporting AUM growth), superior liability franchise and a low risk of default (exposure to secured mortgage) as well as a robust collection mechanism (mainly digital). The capital buffer against elevated slippages provides comfort.

Outlook

We are factoring in equity dilution of Rs70bn during FY21E (Rs70bn would be raised through convertible warrants), but do not factor in gains from the stake sale in HDFC ERGO. We raise earnings by ~16.3%/~16.7% for FY22/23E and roll forward to Sept’22E. We maintain Buy (OW in EAP) with a revised TP of Rs2,000, ~1.6x P/B Sept’22E (Std.).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.