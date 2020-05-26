Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1905: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC

HDFC’s core operating profits beat our estimates by 6% and grew 15% YoY to INR35b. Provisions came in at INR12.7b v/s our estimate of INR3.2b. This included INR5.5b in COVID-19-related provisions and INR2.2b in write-off charges. Adjusted for COVID-19-related provisions, core PBT missed estimates by 7% and was flat YoY at INR28b. NII grew 12% YoY (5% beat), led by stable spreads of 2.3% YoY and QoQ and AUM growth of 12% YoY. The GNPL ratio increased ~60bp QoQ to 1.99%, driven by a 20bp/180bp increase in the GNPL ratio of the Retail/Corporate lending book to 0.95%/4.71%. The company recognized two to three large accounts worth INR12.6b, 42% of the incremental GNPA) as GNPA to expedite recovery. Adjusted for this, Non-Retail GNPA% stood at 3.7%. Around 26%/21%/40% of Overall/Individual/Non-Retail customers have opted for a loan moratorium to date. We expect individual disbursements to decline sharply in FY21 due to: a) extended lockdown in large cities (Top 7 – 55%+ of the business) in 1Q, b) an expected drop in property prices, and c) possible decline in volumes before normalcy returns. Asset quality is likely to remain under pressure; however, one-off gains (e.g., Insurance stake sale) would aid provisioning charges. Overall, we cut earnings by 8%/11% for FY21/FY22. We believe the valuation at 1.2x (subsidiaries adj. at CMP) core PBV largely factors in near-term uncertainty. Buy.

Outlook

Asset quality remains a key monitorable going ahead, especially after the extended moratorium ends in August. We cut our FY21/FY22E PAT estimates by 8%/11%. Near-term ROEs are likely to be 11–12%. Buy, with FY22E SOTP of INR1,905.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

