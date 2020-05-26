App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1905: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1905 in its research report dated May 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC


HDFC’s core operating profits beat our estimates by 6% and grew 15% YoY to INR35b. Provisions came in at INR12.7b v/s our estimate of INR3.2b. This included INR5.5b in COVID-19-related provisions and INR2.2b in write-off charges. Adjusted for COVID-19-related provisions, core PBT missed estimates by 7% and was flat YoY at INR28b. NII grew 12% YoY (5% beat), led by stable spreads of 2.3% YoY and QoQ and AUM growth of 12% YoY. The GNPL ratio increased ~60bp QoQ to 1.99%, driven by a 20bp/180bp increase in the GNPL ratio of the Retail/Corporate lending book to 0.95%/4.71%. The company recognized two to three large accounts worth INR12.6b, 42% of the incremental GNPA) as GNPA to expedite recovery. Adjusted for this, Non-Retail GNPA% stood at 3.7%. Around 26%/21%/40% of Overall/Individual/Non-Retail customers have opted for a loan moratorium to date. We expect individual disbursements to decline sharply in FY21 due to: a) extended lockdown in large cities (Top 7 – 55%+ of the business) in 1Q, b) an expected drop in property prices, and c) possible decline in volumes before normalcy returns. Asset quality is likely to remain under pressure; however, one-off gains (e.g., Insurance stake sale) would aid provisioning charges. Overall, we cut earnings by 8%/11% for FY21/FY22. We believe the valuation at 1.2x (subsidiaries adj. at CMP) core PBV largely factors in near-term uncertainty. Buy.



Outlook


Asset quality remains a key monitorable going ahead, especially after the extended moratorium ends in August. We cut our FY21/FY22E PAT estimates by 8%/11%. Near-term ROEs are likely to be 11–12%. Buy, with FY22E SOTP of INR1,905.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 26, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

