Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1770: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1770 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC
Asset quality witnessed substantial deterioration during the quarter with GNPA ratio up ~63 bps QoQ to 1.99% (GNPA - Rs 8973 crore vs. ~Rs 5869 crore QoQ), led by increase in non-individual GNPA. Non-performing loans in the non-individual portfolio increased 180 bps to 4.71%, a sharp surge from past several quarters. Individual portfolio witnessed 20 bps QoQ inching in GNPA ratio to 0.95%, though it stayed below 1%. Moratorium opted was at 26% by value on overall book and 21% in individual loans.
Outlook
We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1770 (earlier Rs 2000), valuing core HFCs at ~1.5x FY22 ABV and subsidiaries post 20% holding company discount.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.