Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1770: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

Asset quality witnessed substantial deterioration during the quarter with GNPA ratio up ~63 bps QoQ to 1.99% (GNPA - Rs 8973 crore vs. ~Rs 5869 crore QoQ), led by increase in non-individual GNPA. Non-performing loans in the non-individual portfolio increased 180 bps to 4.71%, a sharp surge from past several quarters. Individual portfolio witnessed 20 bps QoQ inching in GNPA ratio to 0.95%, though it stayed below 1%. Moratorium opted was at 26% by value on overall book and 21% in individual loans.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1770 (earlier Rs 2000), valuing core HFCs at ~1.5x FY22 ABV and subsidiaries post 20% holding company discount.



