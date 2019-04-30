Buy HDFC Standard life; target of Rs 475: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Standard life

HDFCLIFE delivered a stable performance, with shareholder profits growing 5% YoY to INR3.6b. In 4QFY19, un-weighted premium increased 15% YoY (APE growth of 9% YoY), led by ~27% YoY growth in single premium. For FY19, total premium/PAT grew 23.8%/13.1% YoY to INR289b/INR12.5b. For FY19, the share of the protection business increased to 16.7% of total APE (7% on an individual APE basis). Margins improved to 24.6% (v/s 23.2% for FY18), driving 20% YoY growth in VNB to INR15.4b.

Outlook

We, thus, estimate a 27% CAGR in VNB, with RoEV sustaining at average ~20% over FY19-21. We value HDFCLIFE at INR475 per share (3.6x Mar'21E EV). Maintain Buy.

