you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Standard life; target of Rs 475: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Standard life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated April 26, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Standard life


HDFCLIFE delivered a stable performance, with shareholder profits growing 5% YoY to INR3.6b. In 4QFY19, un-weighted premium increased 15% YoY (APE growth of 9% YoY), led by ~27% YoY growth in single premium. For FY19, total premium/PAT grew 23.8%/13.1% YoY to INR289b/INR12.5b. For FY19, the share of the protection business increased to 16.7% of total APE (7% on an individual APE basis). Margins improved to 24.6% (v/s 23.2% for FY18), driving 20% YoY growth in VNB to INR15.4b.


Outlook


We, thus, estimate a 27% CAGR in VNB, with RoEV sustaining at average ~20% over FY19-21. We value HDFCLIFE at INR475 per share (3.6x Mar'21E EV). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 30, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Standard Life #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

