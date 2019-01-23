Buy HDFC Standard life; target of Rs 475: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Standard life

HDFCLIFE delivered a stable performance in 3QFY19, with shareholder profits growing 18.5% YoY to INR2.45b (our estimate: INR2.5b). Total un-weighted premium grew 27% YoY (11% YoY in APE terms), led by ~64% growth in single premium. In 9MFY19, the share of protection business increased to 16.6% in total APE, while it stood at 28.1% in un-weighted new business premium. New business margins stood at 24% (24.3% for 1HFY19), driving 25% YoY growth in VNB.

Outlook

We expect ~24% CAGR in new business APE over FY18-21, while margins are likely to improve at a calibrated rate to 25.6% by FY21. We, thus, estimate 27% CAGR in VNB over FY18-21, with RoEV sustaining at average ~20% over the same period. We value HDFCLIFE at INR475 per share (4x Sep’20E EV). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.