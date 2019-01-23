App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Standard life; target of Rs 475: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Standard life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Standard life


HDFCLIFE delivered a stable performance in 3QFY19, with shareholder profits growing 18.5% YoY to INR2.45b (our estimate: INR2.5b). Total un-weighted premium grew 27% YoY (11% YoY in APE terms), led by ~64% growth in single premium. In 9MFY19, the share of protection business increased to 16.6% in total APE, while it stood at 28.1% in un-weighted new business premium. New business margins stood at 24% (24.3% for 1HFY19), driving 25% YoY growth in VNB.


Outlook


We expect ~24% CAGR in new business APE over FY18-21, while margins are likely to improve at a calibrated rate to 25.6% by FY21. We, thus, estimate 27% CAGR in VNB over FY18-21, with RoEV sustaining at average ~20% over the same period. We value HDFCLIFE at INR475 per share (4x Sep’20E EV). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Standard Life #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

