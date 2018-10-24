App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Standard life; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Standard life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Standard life


HDFCLIFE delivered a steady quarter, with total un-weighted premium growing 30% YoY (+13% YoY in APE terms). PAT grew 20% YoY to INR2.8b (4% miss). The share of protection business increased to 16.2% in total APE, while it stood at 28.7% in un-weighted new business premium. New business margins stood at 24.3% (22.4% for 1HFY18), leading to 28% YoY growth in VNB.


Outlook


We, thus, estimate 27% CAGR in VNB over FY8-20, with RoEV sustaining at ~18.7% over the same period. We value HDFCLIFE at INR450 per share (4.2x FY20E EV). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Standard Life #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.