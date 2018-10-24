Buy HDFC Standard life; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Standard life

HDFCLIFE delivered a steady quarter, with total un-weighted premium growing 30% YoY (+13% YoY in APE terms). PAT grew 20% YoY to INR2.8b (4% miss). The share of protection business increased to 16.2% in total APE, while it stood at 28.7% in un-weighted new business premium. New business margins stood at 24.3% (22.4% for 1HFY18), leading to 28% YoY growth in VNB.

Outlook

We, thus, estimate 27% CAGR in VNB over FY8-20, with RoEV sustaining at ~18.7% over the same period. We value HDFCLIFE at INR450 per share (4.2x FY20E EV). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.