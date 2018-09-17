App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Standard Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated September 14, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance


Its very important in the life insurance business to maintian a fine balance between pursuing growth and mantaining a high quality book of business, along with adapting to changes happening in the industry in terms of digital adoption, emergence of new customer ecosystems (like ecommerce and payments, etc.), especially in the Indian context. FY18 was a strong performance year for HDFC Life in terms of total premium growth across premium categories, distribution channels, technology and margins. Through this note we have tried to analyze the first annual report of HDFC Life, post-listing, and our key findings are: (i) risk retained in the individual business has dropped from 65% in FY13 to 38% in FY18; (ii) increase in total expense was mainly due to an increase in first year and single-premium commissions, investment in technology and expansion in the distribution reach; and (iii) the proportion of surrenders in the benefits paid has declined from 81% in FY13 to 53% in FY18.


Outlook


We expect HDFC LIFE to deliver a 24.1% CAGR in new business annualized premium equivalent (APE) over FY18-20E, while margins are likely to sustain at current levels of ~24%. Thus, we estimate a 27% CAGR in value of new business (VNB) over FY18- 20E, while RoEV sustains at ~18.7% over a similar period. We value HDFCLIFE at INR525 per share, which corresponds to 4.9x FY20E EV. While near-term upside appears limited, we believe that huge under-penetration and its strong positioning in the sector will enable HDFCLIFE to deliver healthy returns in the long term. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Standard Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

