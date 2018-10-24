App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 440: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company


HDFC Life's showcased steady performance as (i) decent APE growth of 18% YoY (ii) steady margins at 24.3% and (iii) improving persistency levels across cohorts. Protection business growth continued to be strong leading overall individual growth but strong growth in non-par savings also helped APE growth mainly from the annuity products. Company is seeing strong traction in new products like deferred annuity product, single premium ULIP product and credit life products on improving presence. Focus on growing protection continues but company has tried keep segments diversified from concentration from products and channels. Also it continues to see positive levers continuing to flow in from digital and hence seeing lower opex. Stock has corrected 30% from peak levels and current valuations of 3.1x remains higher than peers and may not look cheap but is warranted on strong growth, superior margins and ability to innovate new product lines.


Outlook


We upgrade to BUY (from Accumulate) with TP of Rs440 (from Rs500) based on 3.5x Sep-20 EV (rolled over from Mar-20).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.