Buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 440: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life's showcased steady performance as (i) decent APE growth of 18% YoY (ii) steady margins at 24.3% and (iii) improving persistency levels across cohorts. Protection business growth continued to be strong leading overall individual growth but strong growth in non-par savings also helped APE growth mainly from the annuity products. Company is seeing strong traction in new products like deferred annuity product, single premium ULIP product and credit life products on improving presence. Focus on growing protection continues but company has tried keep segments diversified from concentration from products and channels. Also it continues to see positive levers continuing to flow in from digital and hence seeing lower opex. Stock has corrected 30% from peak levels and current valuations of 3.1x remains higher than peers and may not look cheap but is warranted on strong growth, superior margins and ability to innovate new product lines.

Outlook

We upgrade to BUY (from Accumulate) with TP of Rs440 (from Rs500) based on 3.5x Sep-20 EV (rolled over from Mar-20).

