Buy HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 438: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life's overall APE grew by 15.5% YoY on slower individual APE growth of 11.0% but individual product mix break-up mix showcases continued growth in protection and non-par savings mainly the annuity product which are both margin accretive and hence VNB continued to showcase strong growth of +20%. Overall VNB margins were marginally weak (150bps on Q3FY19 implied) as bank invests in new business partnerships and hence pick-up in margins are lagged and should start adding ahead, while partnerships have been towards co-operative banks incrementally, previous partnerships should start improving especially from group credit segment as attachment rates improve. We slightly adjust our APE assumptions downwards while keep other metrics largely unchanged.

Outlook

We retain our stance on the insurer with likely improvement in throughput from new partnerships and focus on protection & annuity will help operating metrics and hence we retain BUY with TP of Rs438 (from Rs440) based on 3.4x Sep-20 EV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.