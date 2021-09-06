MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more' today at 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 870: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated September 03, 2021.

Broker Research
September 06, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Life Insurance


HDFC Life to acquire 100% of Exide Life: HDFC Life today announced the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Exide Life from Exide Industries for a total consideration of Rs66.87bn. HDFC Life will issue ~87mn new shares at ~Rs685/share to Exide Industries and will pay Rs7.26bn in cash. After the deal completion, HDFC Ltd. will hold a 47.9% stake in the resultant entity and Exide Industries will hold 4.1%. In terms of most key metrics, the size of Exide Life is ~10% of HDFC Life (Exhibit 1).  At ~2.5x Jun’21 EV, the valuation paid for Exide Life far exceeds the quality of franchise: The Indian life insurance market has been difficult for smaller players, and the players below the Top-8 have been struggling for many years. In particular, the smaller players without any meaningful bancassurance distribution have been battling to grow and manage their high fixed costs. Exide Life has been no different. It has been struggling on the expense front and its retail business has recorded poor persistency. In this context, the ~2.5x P/EV (Jun’21) paid to Exide Life appears to be at a significant premium over its intrinsic value. The three listed peers of HDFC Life currently trade at ~3.5x Jun’21 EV. It is worth noting here that these listed peers have a very strong brand, massive economies of scale, formidable bancassurance distribution and sustained high operating return EV.



Outlook


The valuation premium of ~Rs40bn over the EV of Exide Life means ~3% of HDFC Life's current market cap. However, the valuation of ~2.5x P/EV for a franchise without any material banca distribution sets an expectation benchmark for other such struggling companies.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #HDFC Life Insurance #Recommendations
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.