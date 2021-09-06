Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a healthy distribution network, 390 branches and additional customer touch points via partnerships and tie-ups, strong parentage and operating metrics. The company has a balanced product mix with focus on non-par and protection business and industry leading VNB margins of over 25%.

Outlook

Overall, we expect this merger to increase EVPS for FY23E by ~8% to Rs 183 per share. Thus, we revise our target price from Rs 800 to Rs 850 per share by valuing the company at ~4.4x FY23E EV. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

