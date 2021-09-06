MARKET NEWS

Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated September 03, 2021.

September 06, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a healthy distribution network, 390 branches and additional customer touch points via partnerships and tie-ups, strong parentage and operating metrics. The company has a balanced product mix with focus on non-par and protection business and industry leading VNB margins of over 25%.

 

Outlook

Overall, we expect this merger to increase EVPS for FY23E by ~8% to Rs 183 per share. Thus, we revise our target price from Rs 800 to Rs 850 per share by valuing the company at ~4.4x FY23E EV. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:55 pm

