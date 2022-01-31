Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par, protection & annuity business • Industry leading VNB margins of over 25%.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HDFC Life at 3.4x FY24E EV with TP of Rs 800.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 HDFC Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 620.35, down Rs 1.45, or 0.23 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 632.75 and an intraday low of Rs 619.10.

It was trading with volumes of 70,217 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 89,550 shares, a decrease of -21.59 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.40 percent or Rs 8.85 at Rs 621.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 775.65 and 52-week low Rs 616.85 on 02 September, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.02 percent below its 52-week high and 0.57 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 131,006.34 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More