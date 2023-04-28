Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life reported a robust 69% y-o-y growth in VNB. VNB margin remained stable at 29.3% in Q4FY2023 (versus 29.4% y-o-y). APE grew by 69% y-o-y. VNB margins for FY23 were flat at 27.5% versus standalone in FY22 in line with guidance. Strong growth was led by higher business volumes from sale of higher ticket value non-linked products in the last two months of the quarter, ahead of the change in the Union Budgetary provision. APE growth was 23%, excluding the one-off and adjusting for the merger. Non-PAR business growth was at 188% y-o-y in 4QFY23 and 90% in FY23, adjusting for the one-off higher ticket size policies, growth was 72% y-o-y in 4QFY23 and 53% in FY23. Retail protection grew by 62% y-o-y in Q4FY23 and was flat in FY23.

Outlook

The company is investing to grow lower-ticket policies to offset a slowdown in higher ticket non par business. Stock currently trades at 2.4x/ 2.1x its FY2024E/ FY2025E EVPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 720.

