English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

    HDFC Life reported a robust 69% y-o-y growth in VNB. VNB margin remained stable at 29.3% in Q4FY2023 (versus 29.4% y-o-y). APE grew by 69% y-o-y. VNB margins for FY23 were flat at 27.5% versus standalone in FY22 in line with guidance. Strong growth was led by higher business volumes from sale of higher ticket value non-linked products in the last two months of the quarter, ahead of the change in the Union Budgetary provision. APE growth was 23%, excluding the one-off and adjusting for the merger. Non-PAR business growth was at 188% y-o-y in 4QFY23 and 90% in FY23, adjusting for the one-off higher ticket size policies, growth was 72% y-o-y in 4QFY23 and 53% in FY23. Retail protection grew by 62% y-o-y in Q4FY23 and was flat in FY23.

    Outlook

    The company is investing to grow lower-ticket policies to offset a slowdown in higher ticket non par business. Stock currently trades at 2.4x/ 2.1x its FY2024E/ FY2025E EVPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 720.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC Life Insurance - 27 -04 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 03:28 pm