English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 690: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Life Insurance


    After navigating smartly and delivering robust performance in an uncertain and challenging year FY22, HDFCLIFE management sounded confident about the growth and margin outlook for FY23. Its FY22 results came broadly in line with our estimates with a minor positive surprise on the VNB margin front, led by a better product mix and operating leverage supporting margins in Q4. The acquisition and integration process of Exide Life is well on track and management expects standalone margins to improve in FY23 and the consolidated margins to be flat at FY22 levels. After the recent corrections, the valuation premium of HDFCLIFE versus peers has narrowed. Notwithstanding nearterm market volatility and the upcoming LIC IPO, the fundamental story of consistent profitable growth remains intact.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs690.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #HDFC Life Insurance #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 02:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.