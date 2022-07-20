English
    Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 680: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 19, 2022.

    July 20, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Life Insurance


    HDFCLIFE reported a relatively modest set of numbers for Q1FY23 vs. our expectations. VNB margin for the quarter was supported by better product mix, but was affected by changes in mortality assumptions and increased fixed costs. Overall, FY23 has started on a mixed note amid the challenging macroeconomic scenario. With the Exide Life merger and integration on track, beyond the operational and financial performance of HDFCLIFE, the outcome and conditions of the impending HDFC BankHDFC Ltd merger will weigh on HDFCLIFE shares.



    Outlook


    We slightly tweak our estimates to reflect the Q1 print, and reiterate our Buy rating with a Sep-23E TP of Rs680.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:59 pm
