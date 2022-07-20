Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 680: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFCLIFE reported a relatively modest set of numbers for Q1FY23 vs. our expectations. VNB margin for the quarter was supported by better product mix, but was affected by changes in mortality assumptions and increased fixed costs. Overall, FY23 has started on a mixed note amid the challenging macroeconomic scenario. With the Exide Life merger and integration on track, beyond the operational and financial performance of HDFCLIFE, the outcome and conditions of the impending HDFC BankHDFC Ltd merger will weigh on HDFCLIFE shares.



Outlook

We slightly tweak our estimates to reflect the Q1 print, and reiterate our Buy rating with a Sep-23E TP of Rs680.

