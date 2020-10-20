172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-life-insurance-target-of-rs-671-sharekhan-5988341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 671: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 671 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


HLIC’s results came largely in line with expectations for Q2FY2021, indicating steady recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The insurance sector’s growth potential is huge in India; factors like large protection gap, retiral needs, expanding per capita income etc are key long-term growth drivers. We believe strong players such as HLIC are likely to gain disproportionally from the opportunity. The stock is at a valuation of 4.1x/3.4x its FY2022E/FY2023E EVPS. Well-diversified product bouquet (no segment contributing more than 30% of the APE), strong brand image and strong metrics make HLIC attractive.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on HDFC Life Insurance (HLIC) with price target of Rs. 671; we expect HLIC to deliver ~24% VNB margins over the next 2-3 years (on a normalised basis).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan

