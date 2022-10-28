English
    Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    October 28, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


    HDFC Life (standalone) reported a 10% growth in VNB. VNB margin expanded to 28.3% in Q2FY2023 (up 174 bps y-o-y/150 bps q-o-q). This was driven by strong growth in non-PAR savings segment (27% y-o-y). Share of non-par savings increased to 32.5% of overall APE in Q2FY2023 from 26.5% in Q2FY2022. Share of ULIPs fell to ~18.3% in Q2FY2023 versus 21.5% in Q2FY2022. Increase in group protection (53% y-o-y) also contributed to margin expansion. APE growth was muted at 4% y-o-y as strong growth in group protection and non-par savings was offset by weak performance in ULIPs, group savings and individual protection segments.



    Outlook


    The stock currently trades at 3.1x/2.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E EVPS. We maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 670.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 05:24 pm
