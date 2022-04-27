 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 670: ICICI Direct

Apr 27, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par, protection & annuity business • Industry leading VNB margins of over 26%.

Outlook

Insurance under penetration coupled with focus on product mix to aid healthy business growth and VNB margin. Market share trend and synergy benefit from Exide merger to be watched. We value HDFC Life at 2.8x FY24E EV with TP of Rs 670.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:08 pm
