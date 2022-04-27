Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 670: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par, protection & annuity business • Industry leading VNB margins of over 26%.

Outlook

Insurance under penetration coupled with focus on product mix to aid healthy business growth and VNB margin. Market share trend and synergy benefit from Exide merger to be watched. We value HDFC Life at 2.8x FY24E EV with TP of Rs 670.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More