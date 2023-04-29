Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 650: KR Choksey

Buy

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

The Gross Written Premium (GWP) for Q4FY23 stood at INR 1,96,261 Mn, robust growth of 36.1% YoY/ 34.7% QoQ led by a 46.5% YoY/ 40.4% QoQ growth in the New Business Premium (NBP). The value of the new business grew by 68.8% YoY/ 73.7% QoQ to INR 15,110 Mn led by strong growth in APE and margins. The New Business Margin (NBM) expanded by 262 bps YoY while being flat on a sequential basis in Q4FY23. PAT for Q4FY23 was INR 3,587 Mn, a growth of 13.8% YoY/ 0.3% QoQ. AUM as of March 31, 2023, stood at INR 23,88,000 Mn, a growth of 16.9% YoY (+2.1% QoQ). The embedded value of the merged entity is INR 395.3 Bn as of March 31, 2023, as against INR 329.6 Bn as of March 31, 2022. The Solvency ratio was 203% as of March 31, 2023, above the regulatory requirement of 150%.



Outlook

We assign a 3.0x P/EV on FY25E EVPS of INR 261.8, a VNB multiple of 14.3x to HDFC Life and arrive at the weighted average Target Price at INR 650 per share (Earlier INR 735) (50:50 weights on the P/EV and appraisal value methodology), implying a 25.1% upside potential over CMP. We have maintained our 'BUY' rating on HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

HDFC Life Insurance Company - 28 -04 - 2023 - kr