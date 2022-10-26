Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 635: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par, protection & annuity business • Industry leading VNB margins of ~26-27%.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock, Insurance under penetration coupled with focus on product mix to aid healthy business growth and VNB margin. However, integration of Exide Life and uncertainty on stake of parent acts as near term deterrents. We continue to value HDFC Life at 2.9x FY24E EV with target price maintained at Rs 635.

HDFC Life Insurance - 251022 - icici