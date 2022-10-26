English
    Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 635: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 26, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


    HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with a strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par, protection & annuity business • Industry leading VNB margins of ~26-27%.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock, Insurance under penetration coupled with focus on product mix to aid healthy business growth and VNB margin. However, integration of Exide Life and uncertainty on stake of parent acts as near term deterrents. We continue to value HDFC Life at 2.9x FY24E EV with target price maintained at Rs 635.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    first published: Oct 26, 2022 05:28 pm
