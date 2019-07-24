Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 535: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFCLIFE reported strong ~29% YoY growth in net premium income, led by a 47% YoY increase in new business premium. Shareholder earnings increased 12% YoY to INR4.3b, which is 4% below our estimate due to higher new business strain, though back-book surplus increased 27% YoY.

Outlook

We, thus, estimate 37% CAGR in VNB over FY19-21, with operating RoEV/RoEV improving to 23%/20%. We value HDFCLIFE at INR535 per share (4x FY21E EV). Maintain Buy.

