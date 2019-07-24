App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 535: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 535 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


HDFCLIFE reported strong ~29% YoY growth in net premium income, led by a 47% YoY increase in new business premium. Shareholder earnings increased 12% YoY to INR4.3b, which is 4% below our estimate due to higher new business strain, though back-book surplus increased 27% YoY.


Outlook


We, thus, estimate 37% CAGR in VNB over FY19-21, with operating RoEV/RoEV improving to 23%/20%. We value HDFCLIFE at INR535 per share (4x FY21E EV). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.