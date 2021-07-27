Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 791: Anand Rathi

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Anand Rathi's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd reported 30.6% year-over-year (y/y) increase in gross premium to Rs. 76,559 million in Q1FY22, driven by strong growth in new business premium to Rs. 37,666 million (up 43.6% YoY) and renewal premium to Rs. 38,893 (up 20.1% YoY). Net premium income (net of reinsurance) grew 31.5% y/y to Rs. 75,401 million in the quarter. Commission expenses grew 26% YoY on account of the low base of last year. Consolidated profit after tax declined 40.2% YoY to Rs. 2,696 largely on the back of higher COVID-19 claims settled. The company ranked number 2 in terms of Individual WRP with market share expanding by 130 bps from 14.2% to 15.5%. Its private market share within the group and overall new business segment stood at 27.6% and 21.5% respectively.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs.791 per share based on 4.7x FY23E EV per share.

