    Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 790: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated January 25, 2022.

    January 27, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


    The Gross written premium for Q3FY22 stood at INR 1,22,548 Mn a strong growth of 27.3% YoY owing to a 33% YoY growth in new business premium. New business margin (NBM) expanded by 22 bps YoY with NBM at 26.7% for Q3FY22. The value of new business increased to INR 17,800 Mn, registering a YoY growth of 26% in 9MFY22. The VNB stood at INR 6,940 Mn, a growth of 21.8% YoY with 26.7% VNB margins in Q3FY22. The product mix was balanced with non-par savings at 33%, participating products at 30% and ULIPs at 26% on APE basis as of 31st December 2021. Profit after Tax stands at INR 2,753 Mn for Q3FY22, a growth of 4.5% YoY. PAT for 9MFY22 stood at INR 8,500 Mn, lower by 18% YoY primarily due to elevated claims during the pandemic and reserving for excess mortality. Solvency ratio stood at 190% which is above the regulatory requirement of 150%.



    Outlook


    We assign a 3.7x P/EV on FY24E EVPS of INR 216.2 and a VNB multiple of 31x to HDFC Life and arrive at the weighted average Target Price of INR 790 per share (unchanged) (50:50 weights on the P/EV and appraisal value methodology), implying a 25.8% upside potential over CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our 'BUY' rating on HDFC Life Insurance.

    At 17:30 HDFC Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 621.80, down Rs 8.85, or 1.40 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 629.60 and an intraday low of Rs 617.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 69,373 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 89,080 shares, a decrease of -22.12 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.57 percent or Rs 3.55 at Rs 630.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 775.65 and 52-week low Rs 616.85 on 02 September, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.83 percent below its 52-week high and 0.8 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 131,312.55 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:57 pm
