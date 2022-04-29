English
    Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company: target of Rs 740: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


    HDFC Life reported PAT of Rs. 358 crore, in line with our expectation. PAT grew by ~12% y-o-y and ~31% q-o-q. The company registered ~8% y-o-y growth in net premium income, led by strong growth in renewal premium and single premium, thereby reflecting steady trend in persistency. Renewal premiums constituted ~51% of net premium. Management sounded confident about growth prospects and margin outlook for FY2023 after registering strong performance in FY2022 amid a challenging environment. The acquisition and integration process is well on track; management expects the merger to be margin neutral in FY2023 and margin accretive from FY2024.



    Outlook


    HDFC Life trades at 2.9x/2.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E EVPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 740.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:44 pm
