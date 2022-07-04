English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 740: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated June 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 04, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


    HDFC Life Insurance Co through Reflect, Reshape, Resurge as a theme in its annual report intends to overcome the hurdles with the resilient business model, and move ahead by adapting to new structures, systems and processes through leveraging its intrinsic strengths to grow and gain further market share. The company reported strong business performance across various parameters. Its total new business premium market share stood at 21% among the private players, making the company the second largest in the private and the third largest in the overall insurance space. Its new business margin increased to 27.4%, an increase of 130 bps y-o-y aided by a balanced product mix. It plans to focus on product innovation to stay ahead of the curve and had introduced several new products over the last year. It continues to focus on profitable growth and invest in strengthening the digital presence and tie-ups with upcoming e-commerce partners.



    Outlook


    HDFC Life trades at 3x/2.5x its FY2023E/FY2024E EVPS. The stock has corrected 27% from the highs of Rs. 776. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 740.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 12:14 hrs HDFC Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 569.70, up Rs 4.15, or 0.73 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 571.20 and an intraday low of Rs 563.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 32,254 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 82,857 shares, a decrease of -61.07 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.79 percent or Rs 15.35 at Rs 565.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 775.65 and 52-week low Rs 497.30 on 02 September, 2021 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 26.55 percent below its 52-week high and 14.56 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 120,387.44 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC Life Insurance Company - 040722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 12:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.