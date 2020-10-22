172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-life-insurance-company-target-of-rs-704-krchoksey-5995201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 704 KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 704 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


Total Gross Written Premium (GWP) grew 34.8% YoY/73.7% QoQ on the back of strong new business and healthy renewals. HDFC Life market share (on New Business Premium (NBP) basis) grew 235 bps to 18% from 15% in H1FY21. Its market share among private players is 27.4%. In Q2FY21, channel mix on NBP basis is 60% for bancassurance channel, 13% for agency channel, 6% for brokers and 21% for direct. All channel except direct gained by 100 bps at the cost of direct. Solvency ratio rose to 203% on account of Sub debt of INR 600 Cr and improved equity markets. Net worth improved by 23%YoY to INR 7,790 Cr. Embedded Value increased to INR 23,330 Cr, higher by 16% YoY.


Outlook


The franchise, product and distribution culminates into high quality growth prospects, commanding higher valuation premium. We assign a 4.6x P/EV on FY22E EVPS of INR 151.3 and a higher VNB multiple of 48x on FY22E to arrive at a weighted average TP of INR 704 per share for HDFC Life (50:50 weights on the P-EV and appraisal value methodology); indicating an upside of 23.4% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate “BUY” rating on the shares of HDFC Life.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:50 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance Company #KRChoksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.