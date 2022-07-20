English
    Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated July 19, 2022.

    July 20, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


    HDFC Life Insurance Company reported PAT of Rs. 365 crore versus our expectation of Rs. 330 crore in Q1FY2023, in line with consensus on strong premium growth (up by 27% y-o-y). PAT grew by ~21% y-o-y and ~2% q-o-q. Total APE grew by 22% y-o-y with 31% y-o-y growth in protection APE. Within protection, Credit group protection grew strongly by 96% y-o-y. Management sounded confident about the growth prospects and margin outlook for FY2023 after registering strong performance in FY2022 amid a challenging environment. The acquisition and integration process of Exide Life with the company is well on track.



    Outlook


    The stock has corrected 31% from the highs of Rs. 776 and trades at 2.8x/2.3x its FY2023E/FY2024E EVPS. We maintain Buy on HDFC Life with a revised PT of Rs. 670.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:07 pm
