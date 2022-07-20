Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 670: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported PAT of Rs. 365 crore versus our expectation of Rs. 330 crore in Q1FY2023, in line with consensus on strong premium growth (up by 27% y-o-y). PAT grew by ~21% y-o-y and ~2% q-o-q. Total APE grew by 22% y-o-y with 31% y-o-y growth in protection APE. Within protection, Credit group protection grew strongly by 96% y-o-y. Management sounded confident about the growth prospects and margin outlook for FY2023 after registering strong performance in FY2022 amid a challenging environment. The acquisition and integration process of Exide Life with the company is well on track.

Outlook

The stock has corrected 31% from the highs of Rs. 776 and trades at 2.8x/2.3x its FY2023E/FY2024E EVPS. We maintain Buy on HDFC Life with a revised PT of Rs. 670.

