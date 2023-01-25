 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HDFC Life Insurance Co; target of Rs 735: KR Choksey

Broker Research
Jan 25, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

KR Choksey is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated January 24, 2023.

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Co

The Gross written premium for Q3FY23 stood at INR 1,45,750 Mn, healthy growth of 18.9% YoY/ 9.7% QoQ led by strong growth of 29.7% YoY in the renewal premium. The New Business Premium for the quarter grew by 10.1% YoY/ 15.9% QoQ driven by 28.8% YoY/ 12.5% QoQ in First-Year Premium segment. The single premium segment grew by 1.5% YoY in Q3FY23. New business margin (NBM) expanded by 74 bps QoQ (-8 bps YoY) at 26.7% in Q2FY23 for the merged entity. The value of the new business increased to INR 8,700 Mn, registering a QoQ growth of 11.5% (25.4% YoY) in Q3FY23. PAT for Q3FY23 was at INR 3,152 Mn, a growth of 15.2% vs Q3FY22. Solvency ratio as of September 30, 2022, stood at 209%. AUM as of December 31, 2022, stood at INR 23,38,390 Mn, a growth of 20.1% YoY (14.4% QoQ). The embedded value of the merged entity is INR 377.02 Bn as of December 31, 2022.

Outlook

We assign a 3.3x P/EV on FY24E EVPS of INR 227.0, a VNB multiple of 18x to HDFC Life, and arrive at the weighted average Target Price at INR 735 per share (Earlier INR 706) (50:50 weights on the P/EV and appraisal value methodology), implying a 24.9% upside potential over CMP. We have maintained our 'BUY' rating on HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.