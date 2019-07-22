App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2750 in its research report dated July 20, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB reported 1QFY20 PAT of INR55.7b (+21% YoY, in-line). The bank stepped up provisions on the unsecured book, created a contingent provision of INR1.6b and additional general provision of INR0.9b toward the NBFC/HFC sector. NII grew 23% YoY to INR132.9b (in-line), while margins contracted 10bp QoQ to 4.3%. Core fee income grew 12% YoY to INR35.5b; treasury gain of INR2.1b boosted other income growth to 30% YoY. Opex grew ~19% YoY (flat QoQ) despite higher PSLC cost, resulting in healthy PPoP growth of ~29% YoY (core PPoP up 22% YoY). C/I ratio declined ~70bp QoQ to 39% (70bp improvement in the cost/core income ratio). Loan growth moderated to 17% YoY (+1% QoQ) to INR8.3t due to slowdown in auto segment (8.5% YoY v/s 21.1% in 1QFY19). Corporate segment grew by 18% YoY (flat QoQ), whereas retail segment growth slowed down to 16.5% YoY. Deposits growth of 18.5% YoY (+3.4% QoQ) was led by 22.5% YoY growth in term deposits, while CASA grew at 13% YoY (-3% QoQ). CASA mix declined 270bp QoQ to 39.7% (42.4% in 4QFY19).


Outlook


HDFCB's operating performance remains strong, although business growth has shown moderation, reflecting weakness in the consumption-linked lending segments and cautious stance on unsecured loans. We lower our growth estimates marginally - expect the bank to deliver 19%/20% loan book/PAT CAGR over FY19-21, led by stable margins and a continued improvement in operating leverage. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR2,750 (3.8x FY21E ABV for the bank).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

