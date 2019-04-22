Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFCB earnings were better with growth of ~23% YoY at Rs58.8bn (PLe: Rs57.7bn) on back of strong NII growth of ~23% and lower provisioning as asset quality was largely steady. Bank consciously has slowed retail growth in certain segments which grew at 19% YoY, while overall loan growth was supported by non-retail which were largely short term in nature (some NCLT backing). Tone on Agri continues to remain cautious and hence continues to add to contingent provisions. Bank has been able to retain superior NIMs on well managed portfolio mix but liabilities seem to be a challenge in near term and hence we keep an eye on cost of funds.

Outlook

Structurally bank continues to deliver 20% CAGR earnings with better margin profile and strong asset quality, leading us to retain BUY rating with revised TP of Rs2,700 (from Rs2,371) as we roll forward to Mar-21 ABV based on 3.9x multiple.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.