    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated April 22, 2023.

    April 24, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
    HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. It is the largest private sector bank with a loan book of Rs 16 lakh crore. It has been a consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in the past many years.

    We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HDFC Bank at ~2.5x FY25E ABV (post merger) and Rs 155 for subsidiaries and revise our target price to Rs 2050/share from Rs 1970 earlier.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

