Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2050: Emkay Global Financial

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reported in-line PAT of Rs103bn, up 18% yoy. However, core margins remained flat qoq at 4.1%. This has been an irritant in the past few quarters, mainly due to slow retail growth and an unfavorable portfolio mix. Core fee growth was also relatively moderate, but largely offset by better treasury gains/bad debt recovery. Credit growth improved further to 16.7% yoy/5% qoq, mainly led by commercial & rural banking (up 29% yoy/6%) and bounce-back in corporate book (7.5% yoy/4.5% qoq). Retail growth remains sub-optimal at 14% yoy/4.5% qoq, dragged by VF. That said, the pick-up in PL and card business in Q3 is positive, and might support NIMs, going forward. Asset quality continued to improve, with the GNPA ratio down by 9bps qoq to 1.26%, while NNPA remained industry-best at 0.4%. The RSA pool has come off by Rs28bn to Rs175bn/1.4%, of which nearly 50% was contributed by slippages. The bank expects limited relapse risk from RSA pool, with economy opening up and better customer quality.

Outlook

The stock has underperformed after the management change, more so due to the RBI's embargo on its card/digital initiatives and Covid-induced disruption. With growth trends improving and asset-quality well under control with strong buffers in place, we expect HDFCB to report healthy return ratios (RoE @ 17-18%). Retain Buy/OW in EAP with a TP of Rs2,050 (3.5x Dec FY23E ABV + subs valuation of Rs76).

