Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated January 16, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. Largest private sector bank with loan book of Rs 12.6 lakh crore • Consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in past many years.


Outlook


We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock . We value HDFC Bank at ~3.7x FY24E ABV and Rs 50 for subsidiaries and maintain our target price at Rs 2000 per share.


At 16:00 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,529.60, up Rs 8.05, or 0.53 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,550.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,523.25.

It was trading with volumes of 357,984 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 305,083 shares, an increase of 17.34 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.53 percent or Rs 23.70 at Rs 1,521.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,342.00 on 18 October, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.29 percent below its 52-week high and 13.98 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 847,809.12 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #HDFC Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:23 pm

