Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1997: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Bank

While there are challenges such as rising inflation and the Ukraine crisis, India is expected to grow at 7.3%. It will be the world's fastest-growing major economy in FY23E, with the capacity to absorb economic shocks. Consistent growth across all major indicators has been the bank's financial performance characteristic, contributing to consolidating its leading position. Its Balance Sheet continues to be healthy and strong which is evident by a growth of 18.4% in FY22 over FY21 at INR 20,685 Bn. Net Profit increased by 18.8% to INR 369,613 Mn in FY22. HDFCB’s asset quality continues to remain healthy and amongst the best in the industry. GNPA decreased to 1.17% in FY22 from 1.32% in FY21. In FY22, the ROA (average) was at a healthy 2.03% and ROE at a healthy 16.9%. HDFCB’s commitment to shareholders remained high with a proposed dividend payout of INR 15.50 per equity share of INR 1/-, which translates to a dividend pay-out ratio of 23.28% for FY22.

Outlook

We maintain our target price at INR 1,997 per share, implying a P/ABV of 3.7x P/ABV to adj. book value of INR 538.7 per share, showing an upside of 45.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.

More Info

At 17:30 HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,396.05, up Rs 24.55, or 1.79 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,398.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,374.40.

It was trading with volumes of 512,632 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 276,311 shares, an increase of 85.53 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.44 percent or Rs 19.50 at Rs 1,371.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,271.75 on 18 October, 2021 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.04 percent below its 52-week high and 9.77 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 775,443.34 crore.

