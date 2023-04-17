 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1970: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1970 in its research report dated April 16, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. Largest private sector bank with loan book of Rs 16 lakh crore • Consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in past many years.

Outlook

We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. : HDFC Bank is expected to deliver higher than industry growth with RoA of ~2% in FY25E. We value HDFC Bank at ~2.9x FY25E ABV & Rs 50 for subsidiaries and revise target price from Rs 1920 to Rs 1970/share.

