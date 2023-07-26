English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1964: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1964 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on HDFC Bank

    Incorporated in August 1994, HDFC Bank provides corporate/retail banking and custodial services and is also involved in treasury and capital markets. In addition, it offers project advisory services and capital market products, including GDR and currency bonds. Net interest income (NII) rose 20.5% YoY on account of strong growth in advances. Net interest margin (NIM) remained flat at 4.3% QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased 20.6% YoY, while PAT rose 29.1% to Rs. 12,370cr owing to lower provisioning. HDFC Bank has replaced HDFC Limited (‘HDFC’) in MSCI Global Standard and FTSE All-World indices from 13 July 2023. Growth in advances and deposits remain strong, with renewed focus on retail segment. The bank remains well capitalised, with a diversified loan book and stable asset quality which should drive long-term growth. We retain our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 1,964 based on 2.9x FY25E BVPS.


    Outlook

    We expect earnings to grow at healthy 19% CAGR over FY23-25E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,964 based on 2.9x FY25E BVPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC Bank - 25 -07 - 2023 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #HDFC Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!