Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated July 19, 2021.
July 19, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. The bank has maintained superior return ratios compared to its peers resulting in premium valuations. Largest private sector bank with loan book of over Rs 11 lakh crore. Consistent performance with +4% NIM and +15% RoE in past many years.
Outlook
We value HDFC Bank at ~3.7x FY23E ABV and Rs 50 for subsidiaries to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1800.
