    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1800: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated October 04, 2022.

    October 06, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on HDFC Bank


    HDFCB maintained its robust credit growth trajectory – up 23.5% YoY/6% QoQ, in Q2 (vs 21.5% YoY/2% QoQ, in Q1). This was mainly led by continued strong momentum in commercial banking (31.5% YoY/9.5% QoQ)/corporate book (27% YoY /9% QoQ). Retail growth too was healthy, at 21.5% YoY/5% QoQ. Mortgage book purchase from HDFC continued to be high at Rs91.5bn in Q2 (vs Rs95bn in Q1). As per our channel checks, vehicle financing too is showing signs of pick up and will, thus, be a key monitorable for the bank (being the leader in the space). Deposit growth was also strong, at 19% YoY, with retail deposit growth at 20% YoY; CASA growth stood at 15% YoY, which led to a slight decline in CASA ratio to 45%. We believe strong growth in the non-retail book coupled with some slip-up in CASA ratio should keep margins and, thereby, core profitability in check. After a slight surge in Q1, we expect the bank to report sequential improvement in headline NPAs during Q2, led by better recovery in the agri portfolio (including KCC) and accelerated credit growth. With the bank sitting on healthy, specific + contingent provisions, we expect LLP to moderate which should, thereby, support net profitability.



    Outlook


    We believe HDFCB will be the key beneficiary of the buoyant credit markets, given its strong retail orientation as well as its increasing inclination towards corporate growth. However, a positive regulatory stance on the impending merger structure and managing the merger without much disruption will be key for re-rating. Currently, the stock trades at 2.4x FY24E ABV (ex-subs valuation). We retain our BUY rating on the stock, with TP of Rs1,800/share (3.0x Jun-24E ABV + subs valuation of Rs78), given healthy return ratios, strong capital comfort and reasonable valuations.

    At 14:46 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,440.95, down Rs 11.65, or 0.80 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,462.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,439.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 63,036 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 273,071 shares, a decrease of -76.92 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.81 percent or Rs 39.75 at Rs 1,452.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,271.75 on 18 October, 2021 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 16.43 percent below its 52-week high and 13.3 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 802,603.25 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

